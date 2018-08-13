SPORTS
Devils sign Kevin Rooney to two-year contract

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the contract Monday. He said the first year will be a two-way deal in which Rooney will earn $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level, with $70,000 guaranteed. The second year is worth $700,000 at the NHL level.

Rooney played in 71 games for the Binghamton Devils of the AHL last season, collecting 14 goals and 20 assists. The 25-year-old appeared in one NHL game in 2017-18 and five in his two years as a pro.
