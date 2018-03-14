SPORTS

Disturbing video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting then-girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting then-girlfriend. (KTRK)

A disturbing video has been released of a former Houston Astros minor league player that reportedly shows him beating his then-girlfriend.

In August 2016, Danry Vasquez was charged with assault bodily injury of a family member.

At the time of the incident, Vasquez was playing for the Astros minor league affiliate team in Corpus Christi. Vasquez allegedly struck his girlfriend multiple times at the home stadium of the Double-A Hooks.

An affidavit said Hooks officials reported they discovered the footage after being approached by a male employee who told them Vasquez threatened him.

VIDEO: FULL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM INCIDENT
EMBED More News Videos

Disturbing video released showing former Astros prospect allegedly hitting girlfriend.



At the time of the incident, the Astros called the arrest "disappointing."

"The Astros are disappointed that this allegation is attached to a member of our organization," the team said in 2016.

Last month, a notice was filed with the court that Vasquez didn't comply with the program.

The notice was dismissed on March 6 after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosassaultdomestic violence
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Aroldis Chapman lands on DL one day after exiting with knee pain
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News