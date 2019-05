Disturbing video shows Kristaps Porzingis with blood on face after apparent fight

Disturbing new video has surfaced of former Knicks player Kristaps Porzingis with blood on his face after an apparent fight.Reports say Porzingis was outside a bar in his native Latvia. The footage from TMZ Sports shows him with a ripped shirt and cut above his eye as he appears to shove a woman out of the way.Porzingis now plays for the Dallas Mavericks after being traded by New York in late January.----------