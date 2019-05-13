Disturbing new video has surfaced of former Knicks player Kristaps Porzingis with blood on his face after an apparent fight.
Reports say Porzingis was outside a bar in his native Latvia.
The footage from TMZ Sports shows him with a ripped shirt and cut above his eye as he appears to shove a woman out of the way.
Porzingis now plays for the Dallas Mavericks after being traded by New York in late January.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Disturbing video shows Kristaps Porzingis with blood on face after apparent fight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More