Wimbledon

Djokovic edges Federer in 5 sets for 5th Wimbledon trophy

WIMBLEDON, England -- Novak Djokovic became the first man in 71 years to win Wimbledon after facing match points in the final, coming back to beat Roger Federer in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker Sunday.

By barely emerging to win 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) after nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Djokovic claimed his fifth championship at the All England Club and second in a row.

This triumph also earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer with 20, and Rafael Nadal with 18.

Federer has ruled grass courts since the early 2000s; he has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record 12th appearance in the title match. But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in finals at the place and 4-0 against him in five-setters.

This one was unlike any other, though.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsenglandu.s. & worldroger federertenniswimbledon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WIMBLEDON
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep in Wimbledon final
15-year-old Cori Gauff defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
Roger Federer wins record 8th Wimbledon title, beats Marin Cilic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Power restored to all customers following Manhattan blackout
Investigation underway into New York City power outage
Highlights: Power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness
Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout
MSG evacuated during JLo concert during NYC blackout
NYC blackout causes lights to go off on Broadway
Manhattan Major Power Outage: Citizen directing traffic at Lincoln Center
Show More
Manhattan Power Outage: Subway stations in the dark
JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after some on board felt sick
Ocasio-Cortez denounces Trump comments about leaving the US
Source: Photo of suicide vest led to evacuation of plane at Newark Airport
46-year-old man fatally shot by police in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News