Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the #USOpen after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TTstxZB2Jw— ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2020
It was a stunning end to Djokovic's bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.
ALSO READ | US Open tennis begins in Queens without fans
Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.
As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.
ALSO READ | LIST: When will NYC cultural institutions, museums reopen?
After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip