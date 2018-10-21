MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --The Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the second straight season after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.
Los Angeles won by a score of 5-1.
The Dodgers' Yasiel Puig delivered the game's biggest moment in the sixth inning when he hit a home run with two runners on base to give the team a 5-1 lead.
The Dodgers first scored in the second inning when Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run that put the Dodgers ahead 2-1.
Los Angeles will play against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.
The Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros to reach the World Series.
The Dodgers will attempt to win the franchise's first World Series since 1988.
