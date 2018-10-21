SPORTS

Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers in NLCS Game 7

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig celebrates as he runs bases after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By ABC7.com staff
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
The Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the second straight season after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Los Angeles won by a score of 5-1.

The Dodgers' Yasiel Puig delivered the game's biggest moment in the sixth inning when he hit a home run with two runners on base to give the team a 5-1 lead.

The Dodgers first scored in the second inning when Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run that put the Dodgers ahead 2-1.



Los Angeles will play against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

The Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros to reach the World Series.

The Dodgers will attempt to win the franchise's first World Series since 1988.

Share pictures or video of your Dodgers spirit using #abc7dodgers, and you may see yourself on ABC7!

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBMilwaukee Brewersworld seriesBoston Red SoxbaseballLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Flames seek fix against Rangers for slow starts
Kyrie Irving says he had Knicks on his radar before committing to Celtics
Knicks rookie Kevin Knox sprains left ankle; X-rays negative
Jayson Tatum scores 24 points, Celtics edge Knicks 103-101
More Sports
Top Stories
Smoking manholes cause major power outages in Newark
Police: Men pose as utility workers, rob elderly Brooklyn woman
Numbers drawn for $470 million Powerball jackpot
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Street renamed to honor mother who died shielding children from gunshots
8-vehicle pileup on LIE leaves 6 injured, 1 arrested
Woman says her Lyft driver had mental breakdown while driving
'Right to Know' act begins in New York City for NYPD
Show More
Small plane rolls off runway and onto Long Island road
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Son killed, father hurt in stabbing inside Manhattan apartment
Driver indicted in attack on man walking to synagogue in Brooklyn
Saudi account of Jamal Khashoggi killing is widely denounced
More News