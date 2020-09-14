Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Zverev in U.S. Open men's final

FLUSHING, Queens -- Austria's Dominic Thiem has won the US Open Men's Singles title - after battling back to win in five sets, facing a final set tiebreak, all taking over 4 hours.After what eventually became a endurance match, the world number three player beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7(8)-6(6).This is the 27-year old Thiem's first Grand Slam win - before today he was 0-3 in grand slam finals.----------