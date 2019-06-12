Drug trafficker charged as accomplice in David Ortiz shooting, prosecutors say

Ortíz was so relaxed at the open-air hotspot Sunday that he had his back to the sidewalk as a gunman - a passenger on a motorcycle - got off the bike just before 9 p.m., approached the 43-year-old retired athlete and fired a single shot at close range before escaping.
Enraged fans captured the motorcyclist -- Feliz Garcia -- and beat him bloody before handing him over to police, but the gunman was still at large Tuesday. Dominican authorities reported a second arrest in the case Tuesday night, but there was no public indication the man was suspected of being the shooter.
Feliz Garcia, who had a 2017 arrest for drug possession, was one of several people in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, a law-enforcement official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release details of the investigation.
A police car carrying Feliz Garcia drove up to a shipping container serving as a makeshift courtroom on Tuesday evening, and sat there for about a half-hour before driving off again. Court officials said the hearing had been delayed because Feliz Garcia's charging documents had not arrived in time. He was brought back about 10 p.m. for charging.
A spokesman for prosecutors, Erick Montilla, said Feliz Garcia was charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder.
His lawyer, Deivi Solano, said Feliz Garcia had no idea who he'd picked up and what was about to happen when he stopped to take a fare.
"He didn't know what they were going to do. He's a fan of David's," Solano said.
Police said the bullet went through Ortiz' stomach. He had part of his intestines and gallbladder removed in his home country.
Then Red Sox officials chartered a medical air ambulance to transfer him to a Boston Hospital Monday.
Ortiz reportedly does not know Feliz Garcia, who has a criminal record for drug trafficking.
Ortiz's rep said the baseball legend, who's fondly called "Big Papi" by fans, doesn't think this was a robbery attempt.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Ortiz's wife said he's had his second surgery and is resting in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital.
Doctors expect him to stay there for the next several days.
