Eagles fan in NJ who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan

Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, New Jersey --
A 13-year old Eagles fan from South Jersey, who is also a cancer survivor, is going to the Super Bowl... and he has a Vikings fan to thank!

Cole Fitzgerald, of Gloucester County, New Jersey, is set to leave Friday morning for Minneapolis with his dad.

As it turns out, a Minnesota Vikings fan had won the tickets in a raffle, but was too heartbroken to go after his beloved team was defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

That anonymous fan found articles about Cole, who beat cancer when he was a younger boy.

The fan said it was destiny for Cole had to have the tickets.

