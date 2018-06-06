SPORTS

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson was looking forward to White House visit, but moving on

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News' Arlette Saenz has more details on the Eagles' scheduled meeting with the president at the White House. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A day after the Philadelphia Eagles were scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House before getting uninvited, head coach Doug Pederson says he was looking forward to it but the team is moving on.

"It's over. It's behind us. We're moving on," Pederson told reporters during a press conference at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

He started the Q&A session with a joke, "Glad to see so many people for an OTA practice," before issuing what he called a blanket statement on the White House subject.

"I was looking forward to going down. We did something last season that was very special. It was a milestone here in the City of Philadelphia. I was looking forward to going down and being recognized as World Champions. It is what it is," Pederson said.

Though he said that would be all he would say on the matter, reporters continued to ask him for reaction.

"What you've seen and what you've heard is enough. I'm not going to stand here and discuss it," Pederson said.

Pederson said the team's focus is now on the upcoming practices and their goal is the 2018 season. He said nobody was talking about the matter at Tuesday practice.

"We're united. We're a team. Been that way since I've been here," Pederson said.

A statement issued Tuesday by the White House Press Secretary said "the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans." Pederson had a message for all the Eagles fans.



"We have the greatest fans in the National Football League. Our true fans, they're beside us. We're beside them. Love everything about the people that come and watch us, support us, whether it's in training camp or in the stadium. I can't say enough good things about what our fans have done for us, the support, the love we've felt all off season and we continue to feel," Pederson said.

When asked if future championship teams should still be invited to the White House, Pederson would not say what others should do.

"I'm not going to speak for other teams. I just know that I was looking forward to it. You win a World Championship or an NCAA title or anything, you want to be recognized that way, I think it's great. Again, I'm not going to speak for other teams," Pederson said.

He added, one last time, "I was looking forward to it."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's news conference on June 6, 2018.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia Eaglesthe white housePresident Donald Trumpsuper bowl 52Super Bowlmayor jim kenneynational anthemdoug pedersonu.s. & worldPennsylvaniaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
President Trump holds 'patriotism' event without Eagles
Eagles respond after Trump cancels White House visit
Fox News apologizes for using photos of Eagles praying
Kenney calls Trump 'fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size'
SPORTS
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News