Eli Manning to return as Giants starting QB against Eagles on Monday Night Football

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After spending most of the season as the backup, Eli Manning will return as the New York Giants starting quarterback.Manning will be in the lineup when the Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.The 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl MVP continued to get almost all the snaps in practice Friday as rookie Daniel Jones missed his third straight workout because of a sprained right ankle.Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third game of the season, which the Giants won 32-31 at Tampa Bay. They beat Washington the next week and have lost eight straight games since.Jones sprained his ankle last Sunday against Green Bay.Manning's preparation and work ethic have not wavered, said Giants head coach Pat Shurmur."He is a model of consistency, he has been for a very long time," said Shurmur. "No matter what his role has been, he's been the same every day. Same energy level, and he's had a great week of practice. Look forward to seeing him perform on Monday night."The eight straight losses are one shy of tying the Giants team record set in 1976. New York has a 2-10 record.Jones, a first-round draft pick, has completed 61% of his passes for 2,374 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Jones stood on the sidelines this week wearing a boot on his right foot.----------