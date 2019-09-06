Sports

Hometown Heroes: Elmora Troopers Little League team honored with parade in Elizabeth

By
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Elmora Troopers didn't win it all, but they sure had a great run. While they came just short of the Little League World Series title, the team from Elizabeth had a lot of heart.

On Friday, they were honored with a parade through the streets of Elizabeth - a parade of champions. In New Jersey, the kids are the winners.

The procession started at Hanratty Field, named for State Trooper Thomas Hanratty, who was killed in the line of duty. The team was also named for him, and that is why so many troopers walked in the parade.

"I couldn't be more proud of 13 men and three coaches," said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage.

"These guys, the Elmora Troopers are our boys of summer," said Governor Phil Murphy.

The Coach presented the governor with his own trooper jersey

The Mid-Atlantic champs may not have gone all the way, but they are forever heroes in their hometown.

Related topics:
sportselizabethunion countyparadebaseballlittle league
