ESPN: Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches 1-year deal with Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Christ Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

Ending their nine-year relationship, Newton, the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, was released from the Carolina Panthers on March 24.

Not long after, Carolina moved on from Newton after agreeing to a contract with free-agent Teddy Bridgewater.

During Newton's career, he suffered from multiple injuries, most notably his foot surgery for which he continues to go to rehab.
