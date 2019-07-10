espy awards

ESPYS 2019: Stars and athletes arrive on the red carpet

The biggest names in sports are arriving on the ESPYS red carpet Wednesday, ahead of the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The ESPYS are airing live from the Microsoft Theater on ABC, and Emmy-nominated actor Tracy Morgan will be hosting.



The recently victorious U.S. Women's National Team will be in attendance just hours after their ticker-tape parade through New York City.

For the past 26 years, the ESPYS have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN, ABC and this station.
