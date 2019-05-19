Sports

Ever wonder what golfers do when they need a club repair at tournaments?

By Sam Ryan
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The final round of the PGA Championship from Bethpage Black winded down Sunday.

Ever wonder what the players do as they are traveling from tournament to tournament, and perhaps they need a club repair or rebuild? They have special trucks that travel with them.

Eyewitness News visited the TaylorMade truck earlier in the week, just as Dustin Johnson needed a new club.

Related topics:
sportsbethpagenassau countypgagolf
