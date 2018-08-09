SPORTS

Ex-Mets star Lenny Dykstra rejects plea deal in Uber dispute case

Lenny Dykstra rejected a plea deal on charges following his dispute with an Uber driver in May.

Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra rejected a plea deal in a New Jersey court Thursday on charges resulting from a dispute with an Uber driver.

Dykstra maintained his innocence during a hearing at the Union County courthouse in Elizabeth on the terroristic threats charges he faces after he allegedly pointed a gun at an Uber driver and threatened to kill him in May.

The former baseball player claims the Uber driver actually kidnapped him.

Police also discovered drugs on Dykstra following his arrest.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Donohue said the case will now go before a grand jury.

Since Dykstra has two prior convictions, another conviction in this case could have him facing up to 10 years in prison.

