Sports

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffers brain hemorrhage

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, the league has announced.

The league's statement said Stern underwent emergency surgery, and said "our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family."

Stern, 77, was admitted to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital after the FDNY responded to a 911 call for a cardiac arrest at a restaurant on West 57th Street in Manhattan.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA's longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014.

Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern.

Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league's behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barnard student, 18, fatally stabbed in Manhattan park mugging
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
Jersey City shooting: AG says evidence points to hate crime
'This is homegrown hate,' says Jersey City Mayor on Tuesday's killings
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center
Show More
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
Missing Bronx siblings, 8 and 10, found safe
2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in NYC
7 indicted in NYC drug operation that led to officers being hurt
Burglar climbs down NYC fire escape, smashes window with brick
More TOP STORIES News