SPORTS

Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Seems like everyone saw the interference except the referees.

LOUISIANA --
A Louisiana eye doctor is offering free eye exams to NFL referees after the heartbreaking loss that ended the Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.

It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.

Hours after that loss, an eye doctor took to Facebook to announce his service to the referees.

"After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," Louisiana Family Eyecare wrote.

The eye doctor's office is located in Covington, Louisiana.

But the Louisiana eye doctor is not the only one. A vision center in College Station is also offering free eye exams.


The Associated Press Contributed to this post.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans Saintsnfleye carebuzzworthyLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
2019 Hall of Fame ballot: Who did our voters pick?
Where will the Islanders finish this season?
New-look Ducks, led by John Gibson in goal, beat Devils 3-2
Knicks resume MLK Day tradition by hosting Thunder
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold descends on NY area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
4 boys ages 12 to 14 arrested for alleged rape
Acts of service, government shutdown themes of MLK holiday
Show More
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Worker critically injured in fire at business in Queens
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
More News