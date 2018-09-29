SPORTS

David Wright walks off to long ovation in farewell game with Mets

(Mets/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
David Wright has left to a long standing ovation before a packed crowd at Citi Field in his farewell game for the New York Mets.

Wright's daughter, Olivia Shea threw out the first pitch before the game:


The team captain went 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday night against the Miami Marlins and was removed after two plate appearances as planned. On defense, he handled a one-hopper to third base with no problem.

Wright, who fouled out to first base his final time up, took his position before the top of the fifth inning. Mets manager Mickey Callaway then came out of the dugout to make a lineup change, and Wright began his slow walk off the field.



As fans cheered for about 3 minutes, 15 seconds, Wright saluted them by touching the bill of his cap and patting his chest repeatedly.

His stellar career cut short by injuries, the 35-year-old Wright completed an arduous comeback by returning to the majors this week for the first time since May 27, 2016. Unable to overcome his physical setbacks, he said he expects Saturday to mark his last big league game.

Jose Reyes posted a tribute to his longtime friend and teammate on Instagram:



Former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson tweeted that David Wright was one of the reasons he wanted to sign with the Mets:


Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki thanked David on instagram:



(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew York MetsFlushingNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mets' David Wright plays four innings in final career start
Yankees set HR record, beat Red Sox 8-5 for 100th win
Watch out, October, here come the new Baby Bombers
Giancarlo Stanton tips cap to fan who hit slugger with own HR ball
More Sports
Top Stories
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from apartment
Shark attack at California beach leaves teen hospitalized
2 police officers killed in Mississippi shooting
Tesla and Musk settle gov't suit for $40M; Musk to stay CEO
Police thwart teen's suicide-by-cop attempt in Newark
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police ID suspect after teen fatally shot on basketball court
Woman trapped on top of car during dramatic water rescue
Show More
New York honors fallen heroes with road, bridge names
'#WhyIDidntReport' poster shares painful truth of assault survivors
Fire breaks out at Ron Perelman's LI estate
Amber Alert canceled: Missing girl found safe, 1 charged
NJ family: Baby in nurse's care severely burned during bath
More News