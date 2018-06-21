SPORTS

Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash

Dad was there in the nick of time to save his son!

A dad was there in the nick of time to rescue his son from a fiery crash during a car race in South Boston, Virginia, over Father's Day weekend.

Mike Jones found himself competing for the lead at South Boston Speedway on June 16. Jones was battling with Matt Bowling when their cars made contact, sending both racers spinning into the infield wall, according to WSET.

After crashing into the wall, Jones' car ignited on the track. His father, Dean, who also works as his crew chief, immediately ran onto the track to pull Mike out of the burning car.

They walked away from the crash and Dean was able to press the fire suppression system to help extinguish the blaze.

According to ESPN, Dean was placed on probation by NASCAR for violating the policy that anyone, aside from safety personnel, is allowed to step on the racing surface during an event. He was not fined or suspended for the incident.
