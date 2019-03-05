Sports

FDNY Boxing Team giving back in 'Beast of the East' matches

By Sam Ryan
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- They are already heroes, but the FDNY Boxing Team continues to help others. They have been working hard since 1982 to give back.

They are hosting police and firefighters from Boston to Baltimore in next week's 'Beast of the East' charity boxing event at Madison Square Garden. The money raised will go to 'Homes for Heroes.'

New York's Bravest have been working out at the Trinity Boxing Club in TriBeca.

In addition to the 'Beast of the East' matches against at least a half a dozen different teams, one of the grudge matches features members of the same team - in fact, members of the same family.

