Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history

"If you build it they will come, and that's what this place is all about making memories," said Marv Maiers.
Nearly 4,000 people were in attendance celebrating the history of the dream, reported KWWL.
"I am very excited because I get to meet Hall of Famers and meet the cast of Field of Dreams," said one attendee.
Playing catch and taking pictures with the iconic house was only half the fun.
Actors and actresses from "The Sandlot" and "A League of Their Own" were also there.
Travel Dubuque director Tyler Dorty said you should not take this piece of history for granted.
"I started this position when I was 25, and it was the first time I got out to the Field of Dreams," said Daugherty. "I mean this was in my backyard and you take it for granted some times and it was my first event out here. There's just something magical about it, it's hard to explain, but when you get out here and turn the lights on and the corn. If you get some fog tonight it will be super cool."
Is this Heaven? pic.twitter.com/wUOVoAjFKn— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019
Other attractions included sports legends Wade Boggs, Vladimir Guerrero, and Mr. October himself Reggie Jackson.
The traditional ghost players were also not forgotten.
Maiers said the field is a magical place.
"It's been 30 years. What other place do we have that's still this relevant 30 years later after the fact," said Maier. "To see them smile that means it's still a fun place to come to."
People from 38 states, from hundreds of communities came to "Celebrate the Dream."
RELATED: Yankees, White Sox to play 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa in 2020
Next year, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game at the famed Field of Dreams. A temporary 8,000 seat ballpark will be built in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the 1989 movie was filmed.
The #WhiteSox are excited to partner with @MLB to host the first-ever major-league game at the Field of Dreams in Iowa! This game will be against the New York Yankees on August 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/hco3e6tCqu— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2019