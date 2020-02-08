Field Trip: An XFL tryout gone wrong!

Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The XFL is back, just in time to cure your Super Bowl hangover.

Nearly 20 years after the XFL debuted the first time (lasting only one season,) the league is giving it another try with eight teams in eight of the largest television markets in the country.

New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Tampa, St. Louis and Seattle will all field teams comprised of several recognizable head coaches and players from their NFL and college days.

One of the appeals of the new XFL? It promises "less stall, more ball" with fewer play stoppages and a faster tempo than the NFL.

Fans of the NFL will also notice some interesting rule changes. In addition to a 25 second play clock, kickoffs must land between the opponent's 20-yard line and the end zone. A "major touchback" will be called if the ball reaches the end zone, with the receiving team getting the ball at the 35-yard line. After a touchdown, there are no extra point kicks. Instead, teams can choose to go for 1, 2 or 3 points with one play from the 2, 5 or 10-yard line. Teams can attempt two forward passes, as long as the receiver of the first pass is behind the line of scrimmage. There's an alternating single-play overtime that will consist of five rounds, similar to an NHL shootout. Cool stuff, right?

Tickets start at just $20, which fans can purchase at XFL.com.

I decided to get a taste of the action myself, as I tried out for the New York Guardians in our latest "Field Trip".

The XFL starts Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC when the Seattle Dragons take on the DC Defenders at 2 p.m. ET.

