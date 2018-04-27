SPORTS

Field Trip: Checking out NYCFC's new practice digs.

Ryan Field takes a tour of NYCFC's new practice facility in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, New York (WABC) --
Let me start by saying my 8th grade soccer skills did me little good as I hit the pitch at New York City FC's brand new training facility.

After three years of training at SUNY-Purchase, the team made their official move to the Etihad City Football Academy earlier this week. It spans 17 acres and has all the bells and whistles you would want from a training center.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a FIFA-approved synthetic training surface that is usable year round thanks to under-soil heating, and can be arranged in numerous ways depending on the day's focus. The facility also includes staff office space with an open floor plan and New York City imagery; a dining room with nutritious meals prepared daily by an onsite chef specialist; a circular dressing room with 32 lockers for all first-team players; an aquatic recovery area, gym, a subway-style designed boot room, massage and medical treatment rooms, and a team meeting room; plus an outdoor fitness area.

Under the watchful eye of Coach Patrick Vieira, I took part in Media Day where I put my skills (or lack thereof!) and stamina to the test against fellow journalists from across the Tri-State. Safe to say you won't see me suiting up at Yankee Stadium any time soon.

