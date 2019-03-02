Field Trip: Getting wild with hunting, fishing, birds of prey

SUFFERN, New York (WABC) -- Hunting, Fishing, Birds of Prey? You get a little bit of everything at the the Progressive Insurance World Fishing & Outdoor Expo.
The expo is celebrating 42 years as the region's biggest fishing, hunting and travel event, returning to Suffern, New York's Rockland Community College February 28-March 3.
The 2019 Outdoor Expo will feature a diverse selection of boating and outdoor vendors and speakers, with more events than ever before to cater to outdoors enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels.
The annual four-day event showcases more than 250 exhibitors selling hundreds of products from the boating, kayak, fishing, hunting and travel industries - the ideal place for guests to escape cabin fever, stock up on gear and plan their next great outdoor adventure with expert travel outfitters. The World Fishing & Outdoor Expo also features daily free seminars covering a variety of outdoor topics - from saltwater and freshwater fishing to hunting big game - led by nationally-recognized experts.
When not shopping the newest and hard to find boats and outdoor products, show goers can spend the day rolling up their sleeves and trying their hand at an ultra-realistic fishing simulator, snapping photos with the famous Miss Geico Speedboat, or learning techniques from the pros on ways to enhance fishing skills at the show's 5,000 lb. Hawg Trough fishing tank.
Tickets are on sale now HERE.
For more information, check out the show online or visit the Facebook page @suffernsportshow, and explore the hashtag #NYWorldFishingAndOutdoorExpo.
My favorite part? The birds of prey! You get to see these beautiful creatures up close and personal, and the first thing you'll notice is the size of these birds. We saw a raven, a red tailed hawk, a barn owl and a apolomado falcon among others. It was such a cool event and, as you can see, it made for the perfect FIELD TRIP!
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Field Trip: Getting wild with hunting, fishing, birds of prey
FIELD TRIP
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News