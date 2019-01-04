Field Trip: Grabbing the bull by the horns

Think you could last eight seconds on a wild bull? That's the goal for any professional bull rider, as they won't receive a score unless they can hang on for at least that amount of time.I got to partake in some of the fun for this week's 'Field Trip.'For the 13th consecutive year, The Professional Bull Riders Tour will buck into "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden.The PBR's brand of thrilling, high-flying rides and jaw-dropping wrecks will have three shows Jan. 4-6 for the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden. There, the Top 35 riders in the world will square off against the rankest bucking bulls in the nation, the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast, in an effort to be crowned the event champion and earn crucial points towards the world standings.The PBR began as a dream of 20 bull riders 26 years ago and now operates in five countries. On it's elite tour, the organization features the Top 35 bull riders in the world and the top bulls in the business. As the first stop of the 2019 PBR Unleash The Beast season, New York City will host the beginning of a fierce 26-stop tour, and that's no bull!As I found out, it's an even wilder ride than you could ever imagine.----------