SPORTS

Field Trip: Grabbing the bull by the horns

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has this week's Field Trip.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Think you could last eight seconds on a wild bull? That's the goal for any professional bull rider, as they won't receive a score unless they can hang on for at least that amount of time.

I got to partake in some of the fun for this week's 'Field Trip.'

For the 13th consecutive year, The Professional Bull Riders Tour will buck into "The World's Most Famous Arena," Madison Square Garden.

The PBR's brand of thrilling, high-flying rides and jaw-dropping wrecks will have three shows Jan. 4-6 for the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden. There, the Top 35 riders in the world will square off against the rankest bucking bulls in the nation, the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast, in an effort to be crowned the event champion and earn crucial points towards the world standings.

The PBR began as a dream of 20 bull riders 26 years ago and now operates in five countries. On it's elite tour, the organization features the Top 35 bull riders in the world and the top bulls in the business. As the first stop of the 2019 PBR Unleash The Beast season, New York City will host the beginning of a fierce 26-stop tour, and that's no bull!

As I found out, it's an even wilder ride than you could ever imagine.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfield tripbull ridingmadison square gardenMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Troy Tulowitzki will have chance to earn starting SS job, Yanks GM says
Yankees bolster infield, sign veteran SS Troy Tulowitzki
Islanders-Blues Preview
Rams' Aaron Donald is unanimous choice for AP NFL All-Pro Team
More Sports
Top Stories
Gas, water mains ruptured in Queens construction accident
NJ officers involved in crash, pursuit through residential street
Man tells 911 he killed his family, including 3 children
7 On Your Side reunites man with lost prized possession
What caused the murder rate in one neighborhood to drop 65 percent?
Mom demands answers after 5-year-old son walks out of school
Yorkie boldly snatched from porch of Staten Island home
Victims ID'd in I-75 crash that killed 7, including 5 children going to Disney
Show More
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
Rescuers use human chain to save 86 puppies from fire
PD: Phone scams targeting elderly LI residents on the rise
At least 20 cars stolen or burglarized in New Jersey town
NJ teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
More News