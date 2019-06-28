Field Trip: Hitting the biking trails on Mountain Creek

VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) -- How many times do I have to make myself uncomfortable?That's a great question. For those of you who are fans of Eyewitness News and our "Field Trips," you know the answer is "far too often."Mountain Creek is a top-notch resort in Vernon, New Jersey. It's a skier/snowboarder paradise in the winter, and also full of summer fun under the sun.You can head to the water park, tackle the ropes course, go zip lining or, in my case, hit the bike trails.The sport of mountain biking has exploded over the last 5-10 years, taking a sport that was once somewhat niche and turning it into a popular workout and social activity. Mountain Creek features more than 50 trails, from beginner all to the way to the technically advanced for the most adventurous of riders. It's a big reason why it is considered one of the top places to ride on the entire East Coast.I myself am an avid bike rider, taking my hybrid bike around Central Park (6.1 miles round trip and a GREAT workout) and also up and down the bike path along the Hudson. When I ride, I'm mostly seated and huffing it at a pretty brisk pace.So you can imagine my surprise when I got my mountain bike. I found out the seat was super low on purpose because you're supposed to stand the whole ride. The WHOLE RIDE?! Yup, the whole ride. There are many reasons for that, primarily for balance and body positioning for when you're going downhill (you lean back) or uphill (lean forward with elbows up and out--the "ready" position).While I found the ride to be challenging (and certainly a little terrifying in some parts!) I would certainly recommend it as a way to get out and tackle a new challenge during the summer months. And don't kid yourselves--even though you're going downhill, it is a very difficult workout.How did I do? Find out in today's "Field Trip"!----------