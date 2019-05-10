Field Trip into the cage with MMA fighters

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a full-contact, combat sport allowing striking and grappling, as combatants can be standing or on the ground using techniques from a variety of combat sports (boxing, wrestling, martial arts, etc).The first documented use of the termwas back in 1993 in a review of UFC 1 by television critic Howard Rosenberg. Now, thanks to big names like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, MMA has become the fastest growing sport in the world.The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is bringing MMA to Long Island on May 9th, May 23rd and June 6th at the Nassau Coliseum. The PFL is the first organization to offer MMA fans the transparency and meritocracy of a sport-season format, with a regular season, playoffs and a championship. The top 8 fighters from each division advance to the playoffs. Single elimination, win to advance to the championship and a shot at a one-million dollar prize.It's action packed and certainly enjoyable to watch (if you're into that kind of violence), but actually getting in the cage and giving it a try? Well that's an entirely different story altogether, but I did just that in the latest "Field Trip"In fact, Long Island natives Chris Wade and Andre Harrison (who both participated in this Field Trip) will compete in PFL 2 on Thursday night, May 23rd and you can watch all the action starting at 7:00pm ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2!----------