Field Trip: Setting sail on the Hudson

"In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue. He had three ships and left from Spain. He sailed through sunshine, wind and rain. He sailed by night; he sailed by day. He used the stars to find his way."We've all heard at least a portion of that children's poem growing up, at which point the thought of sailing first entered many of our minds.Having never set sail in a boat before, I thought 'why not give it a try.' After all, what better way to take advantage of the last few days of summer.I inquired through my friends at North Cove Sailing in Manhattan about the possibility of getting out on the Hudson, and getting a hands-on experience of what it feels like to go wherever the wind takes you.With the help of Sailing Director Doug Reynolds, we embarked on our journey in a Colgate 26, the same vessel that is used by the US Naval Academy to train and race on. Pretty cool stuff.We left from North Cove Marina, and took a trip out to the Statue of Liberty, which provided breathtaking views of Manhattan and Jersey City.So come aboard and join the fun in this week's Field Trip.----------