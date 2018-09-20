Field Trip: Setting sail on the Hudson

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) --"In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue. He had three ships and left from Spain. He sailed through sunshine, wind and rain. He sailed by night; he sailed by day. He used the stars to find his way."
We've all heard at least a portion of that children's poem growing up, at which point the thought of sailing first entered many of our minds.
Having never set sail in a boat before, I thought 'why not give it a try.' After all, what better way to take advantage of the last few days of summer.
I inquired through my friends at North Cove Sailing in Manhattan about the possibility of getting out on the Hudson, and getting a hands-on experience of what it feels like to go wherever the wind takes you.
With the help of Sailing Director Doug Reynolds, we embarked on our journey in a Colgate 26, the same vessel that is used by the US Naval Academy to train and race on. Pretty cool stuff.
We left from North Cove Marina, and took a trip out to the Statue of Liberty, which provided breathtaking views of Manhattan and Jersey City.
So come aboard and join the fun in this week's Field Trip.
