Field Trip: Setting sail on the Hudson

Ryan Field sets sail on the Hudson River in this week's Field Trip.

BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) --
"In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue. He had three ships and left from Spain. He sailed through sunshine, wind and rain. He sailed by night; he sailed by day. He used the stars to find his way."

We've all heard at least a portion of that children's poem growing up, at which point the thought of sailing first entered many of our minds.

Having never set sail in a boat before, I thought 'why not give it a try.' After all, what better way to take advantage of the last few days of summer.

I inquired through my friends at North Cove Sailing in Manhattan about the possibility of getting out on the Hudson, and getting a hands-on experience of what it feels like to go wherever the wind takes you.

With the help of Sailing Director Doug Reynolds, we embarked on our journey in a Colgate 26, the same vessel that is used by the US Naval Academy to train and race on. Pretty cool stuff.

We left from North Cove Marina, and took a trip out to the Statue of Liberty, which provided breathtaking views of Manhattan and Jersey City.

So come aboard and join the fun in this week's Field Trip.

Related Topics:
sportssailingboatshudson riverfield tripBattery Park CityNew York CityManhattan
