Field Trip: Ski Biking at Big SNOW at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Imagine hitting the slopes in the middle of summer? Well, now that dream has become a reality. It's called 'Big SNOW!'Yes, North America's first indoor ski and snowboard park (with real snow!) is now open at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The indoor park features an indoor bunny hill for beginners and black diamond trails for experts. And the best part is, it's open year-round as the temperature inside will remain a cool 28 degrees.Did we mention the snow is real? Yes, they can produce up to 1,100 gallons of snow per hour within the 180,000 square foot, 16 story, climate-controlled ski slope. Guest experiences will include opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, introductory lessons, private coaching, children's programs, snow play, corporate team building, private events and more.SNOW Day Packages will provide guests with everything needed to enjoy the slopes including: equipment rentals, helmets, winter outerwear (pants and jackets), slope access tickets and a complimentary introductory lesson through SNOW Operating's proprietary terrain-based learning method of instruction, starting at $49.99 plus tax per person with advanced purchase. For those who may already own their equipment, slope access tickets for guests ages 7 & up will be available at just $34.99 for two hours or $49.99 for four hours.And that's not all! Starting in January, they will debut the new SnoGo Ski Bikes (sno-go.us), which riders of any skill level can jump on for one exhilarating ride down the slope.