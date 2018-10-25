Field Trip: Tailgating treats at New York Jets Cooking School

Let's just get this out of the way. Cooking is not my specialty. Far from it, actually. But this idea was too good to pass up.The New York Jets offer four different classes throughout the season as part of their "Jets Cooking School".Not only do you get to make some of your favorite tailgating treats (and drinks!) but you get to do so alongside a Jets legend.What makes it even cooler is the Jets tailor their tailgate menu based on who their upcoming opponents are, so that way you can get a taste of different cuisines from across the country. I've attached a link below for more information on how you can sign up for the next class next month.As far as my Jets Cooking School experience, I had the pleasure of being joined by former Jets fullback Tony Richardson as we put on our aprons in this week's "Field Trip".----------