SPORTS

Field Trip: Time to go skiing!

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has this week's Field Trip from Vernon, New Jersey.

By
VERNON, New Jersey (WABC) --
It's winter - time to get out and go skiing!

Seems like a good idea, right? For a novice like myself, the idea came with a little bit of excitement and plenty of trepidation.

Modern skiing has evolved from beginnings in Scandinavia, but you may be surprised to know it could have been practiced more than 100 centuries ago in what is now China. Those beliefs come courtesy of an interpretation of ancient paintings.

The word 'ski' comes from Norway, derived from the Old Norse word "skí" which means 'split piece of wood or firewood.'

No, I was not skiing on wood (although that might have been slower!) but I was using all of the modern ski equipment popular at today's ski resorts.

Once I was suited up, we were ready to hit the slopes at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, New Jersey.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfield tripskiingsnowVernonSussex County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mike Mussina to enter Hall of Fame without logo on plaque
Sources: Justin Wilson reaches two-year deal with Mets
10-year-old boy becomes youngest in NJ to bowl perfect game
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Senate unanimously passes bill to reopen government for 3 weeks
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Wall collapse forces residents out of 3 buildings in Brooklyn
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight
Man who allegedly lured, exposed himself to boy, 11, arrested
Domestic violence nonprofit suffers cutbacks during shutdown
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Show More
Suspect breaks in through roof, ransacks NYC jewelry store
21-year-old killed, 20 others injured after bus crash in NJ
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
Mom accused of catfishing underage boys to get explicit videos
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
More News