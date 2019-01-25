Field Trip: Time to go skiing!

It's winter - time to get out and go skiing!Seems like a good idea, right? For a novice like myself, the idea came with a little bit of excitement and plenty of trepidation.Modern skiing has evolved from beginnings in Scandinavia, but you may be surprised to know it could have been practiced more than 100 centuries ago in what is now China. Those beliefs come courtesy of an interpretation of ancient paintings.The word 'ski' comes from Norway, derived from the Old Norse word "skí" which means 'split piece of wood or firewood.'No, I was not skiing on wood (although that might have been slower!) but I was using all of the modern ski equipment popular at today's ski resorts.Once I was suited up, we were ready to hit the slopes at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, New Jersey.----------