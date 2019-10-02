Sports

Field Trip: Toe to toe in the boxing ring with 'GGG'

By Ryan R. Field
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many still consider him the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Gennady Golovkin, known as GGG or "Triple G", is a middleweight boxer who held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF titles between 2010 and 2018.

He once had a streak of 23 knockouts that spanned from 2008 to 2017 and he still holds the highest knockout-to-win ratio (89.7%) in middleweight championship history.

If that doesn't impress you, how about this: Golovkin has never been knocked down or knocked out in a total of 391 fights, 41 as a professional and 350 as an amateur.

Yeah, he's really good. GGG will take center stage Saturday night at Madison Square Garden when he takes on Serhiy Derevianchenko for the vacant IBF and IBO World Middleweight Titles.

But before the native of Kazakhstan does that, he had step in the ring with me. The man they call the "People's Champion" and the "Big Drama Show" provided my ultimate test yet in the latest "Field Trip".

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfield tripboxing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
AccuWeather: Record highs reached
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Show More
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
1 dead, 4 hurt in NJ fire; resident jumps from window to escape
More TOP STORIES News