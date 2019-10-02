Field Trip: Toe to toe in the boxing ring with 'GGG'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many still consider him the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.
Gennady Golovkin, known as GGG or "Triple G", is a middleweight boxer who held the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF titles between 2010 and 2018.
He once had a streak of 23 knockouts that spanned from 2008 to 2017 and he still holds the highest knockout-to-win ratio (89.7%) in middleweight championship history.
If that doesn't impress you, how about this: Golovkin has never been knocked down or knocked out in a total of 391 fights, 41 as a professional and 350 as an amateur.
Yeah, he's really good. GGG will take center stage Saturday night at Madison Square Garden when he takes on Serhiy Derevianchenko for the vacant IBF and IBO World Middleweight Titles.
But before the native of Kazakhstan does that, he had step in the ring with me. The man they call the "People's Champion" and the "Big Drama Show" provided my ultimate test yet in the latest "Field Trip".
