nychalf

2020 United Airlines NYC Half: Find Your Finish

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The 15th running of the 2020 United Airlines NYC Half is hosting more than 25,000 runners on a 13.1-mile park-to-park tour from Brooklyn to Manhattan on March 15 at 8 a.m. on ABC7.

The race starts in Prospect Park and passes through iconic New York City landmarks, including Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal and Times Square.

Don't miss family and friends cross the finish line in Central Park on our Find Your Finish Cam.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citybrooklynmanhattannyrrrunningnew york road runnersnychalf
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NYCHALF
Find Your Finish: 2019 United Airlines NYC Half
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
2019 NYC Half: Full Coverage - watch the race on demand, find your finish and more!
United Airlines NYC Half: Part 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19 confirmed NYC coronavirus cases, more than 140 statewide
6th 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus announced in NJ
Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
Princeton U. to start mandatory virtual classes
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Show More
Wife of NY lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus: 1st positive case of coronavirus confirmed in CT
AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!
2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
More TOP STORIES News