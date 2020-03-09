2020 United Airlines NYC Half: Find Your Finish

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The 15th running of the 2020 United Airlines NYC Half is hosting more than 25,000 runners on a 13.1-mile park-to-park tour from Brooklyn to Manhattan on March 15 at 8 a.m. on ABC7.The race starts in Prospect Park and passes through iconic New York City landmarks, including Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal and Times Square.Don't miss family and friends cross the finish line in Central Park on our Find Your Finish Cam.----------