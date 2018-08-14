SPORTS

Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor to defend titles at TCS New York City Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Shalane Flanagan and Geoffrey Kamworor will defend their titles at the TCS New York City Marathon in November. ((AP Photo/Jason DeCrow))

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shalane Flanagan and Geoffrey Kamworor will defend their titles at the TCS New York City Marathon in November.

Last year, Flanagan became the first U.S. woman to win the NYC Marathon since Miki Gorman in 1977. Kamworor of Kenya earned his first major marathon victory.

The Swiss pair of Manuela Schar and Marcel Hug also will defend their titles in the wheelchair competition.

Flanagan won in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating Mary Keitany of Kenya. Flanagan had the second-fastest time by a U.S. woman at the event in just her second NYC Marathon. She finished runner-up in 2010.

Flanagan became the sixth U.S. women's champion in the event.

The 37-year-old Flanagan says she's "thrilled to have the opportunity, support, passion, and health" to defend her title.

More than 50,000 runners from 125 countries are expected, and she hopes "everyone preparing enjoys their journey to the start line."

Kamworor said the TCS New York City Marathon "is my favorite race, and although thousands of miles separate my training base in Kaptagat, Kenya to New York, the event feels like home."

You can watch this year's TCS New York City Marathon on November 4th on Channel 7 and at abc7NY.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunning2018 tcs nyc marathonNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Orioles go for season sweep of Mets
Davis, Jones, Beckham go deep as O's beat Mets 6-3
Happ shines for Yankees again in 4-1 win over Rays
Yankees' CC Sabathia says he's playing it smart with DL decision
More Sports
Top Stories
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Police: Several shot after dispute in checkout lines at Pa. Walmart
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
World War II era submarine vandalized in New Jersey
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
2018 Connecticut Primary Results
Show More
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
AccuWeather: Storms continue, but clearing skies on the way
More News