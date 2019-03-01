Flyers to make goalie history in visit to Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers will set an NHL record on Friday when Cam Talbot becomes the team's eighth goaltender to man the crease in a game this season.
With the Flyers completing a back-to-back set, Talbot will make his official debut with the club when it visits the injury-ravaged New Jersey Devils.
"I don't know if it's something you really want to be a part of as a goalie or not, but here we are," the 31-year-old Talbot told Philly.com.
Talbot's last start came with Edmonton on Feb. 9 before he was acquired by the Flyers six days later for fellow goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Talbot is getting the nod with celebrated rookie Carter Hart nursing an ankle injury; Brian Elliott turned aside 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss against Columbus.
"Obviously we had to get (Talbot) on the ice for some practice time, and at this time of the year there's not a whole lot," Philadelphia interim coach Scott Gordon said. "And we don't want to go back-to-back with our goalies as much as we can. So it's an opportunity for him to get in and play."
Talbot sports a 5-2-0 mark in seven career encounters against New Jersey, although he yielded four goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 setback on Oct. 6.
Jakub Voracek, who has scored a goal in three straight games overall, collected a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Oct. 20.
Defenseman Travis Sanheim, who had two assists in that encounter, netted two goals versus the Blue Jackets for the second time this season on Thursday.
While Philadelphia is piling up points in a bid to close the gap for a potential wild-card berth, cellar-dwelling New Jersey appears to be adding more names to its injury report.
Mirco Mueller was released from the University Hospital in Newark (N.J.) on Thursday, one day after the defenseman was removed from the ice on a stretcher during a 2-1 loss to Calgary. The 23-year-old lost his footing and crashed head-first into the boards during the third period.
Mueller took to Twitter on Thursday, writing that he didn't sustain any serious injuries and that he hoped "to be back on the ice very soon!"
Taylor Hall's return doesn't appear to be as quick as the reigning Hart Trophy recipient underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee earlier this week. Hall has missed the last 29 games for the Devils.
Kevin Rooney scored a short-handed goal against the Flames, and rookie Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 33 shots in his first start since Feb. 2.
"I'm pretty happy with my effort, but if you want to get nitpicky, you can always look back on the goals and the mistakes you made and critique it," the 22-year-old Blackwood said. "But I think I'm pretty happy for my first game back for the most part."
Blackwood made 32 saves as New Jersey defeated Philadelphia for the second time in three meetings with a 3-2 win on Jan. 12.
