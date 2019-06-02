Sports

Former Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former New York Jets player Muhammad Wilkerson, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Washington Heights early Saturday, officials say.

Police say Wilkerson went through a stop sign near 168th Street and Riverside Drive around just after 3:30 a.m. while driving a 2019 Rolls Royce.

When police pulled him over, they noticed his blood shot eyes and an odor of alcohol.

Wilkerson spent seven years as a defensive lineman with the Jets before signing with the Green Bay Packers last year. He is currently a free agent.

Wilkerson was charged and later released.

