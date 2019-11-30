Sports

Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH -- An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver's family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfloakland raidersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued
Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife: Police
Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel
Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
Show More
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms
More TOP STORIES News