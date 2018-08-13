SPORTS

Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

William Perry, right, lands a punch on pro wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart during the "Over-The-Top-Rope" battle royal at Wrestlemania 2 on April 7, 1986.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Florida --
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter in the WWE reality series, "Total Divas."

Neidhart, "Hitman" Bret Hart and manager Jimmy Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and the tag team won multiple championships.

Hart wrote on social media, "I just don't have the words right now."

Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.

