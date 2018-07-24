SPORTS
Fowles' double-double leads Lynx past Liberty 85-82

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Maya Moore made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 15 seconds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 85-82 on Tuesday night.

New York tied it at 80-all with 41.7 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B. Moore missed a long jumper but got the offensive rebound and was fouled far from the basket with 13.9 to go. Moore made both free throws, added two more at 3.2 seconds and New York guard Bria Hartley was short on a long heave at the buzzer.

Seimone Augustus added 14 points as all five starters for the Lynx (15-10) scored in double figures. Moore was held to 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting and Rebekkah Brunson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Lindsay Whalen took over sole possession of 14th on the WNBA's steals list.

Tina Charles scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Liberty (7-18). Zahui B. added 15 points and Kiah Stokes passed Sue Wicks (1997-02) to become New York's franchise leader in blocked shots with 156.
