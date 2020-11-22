Future Olympian looking to be fastest person ever to run 10K in full turkey costume

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8129825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A sticker company is cashing in while poking fun at GovernorCuomo's statewide mandate limiting holiday gatherings

A future Olympian and four-time NCAA champion is looking to add one more accolade to her resume - fastest known turkey.Long-distance runner Molly Seidel finished second in her very first marathon, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team. However, while she waits for the Tokyo games next year, she will run a 10K on Thanksgiving dressed head to toe as a turkey in an attempt to become the fastest person ever to cover 10K in a full turkey costume.Seidel plans to run the same course three days later in her normal running gear to compare the times - she thinks she will shave off at least 30 seconds.----------