Future Olympian looking to be fastest person ever to run 10K in full turkey costume

Long-distance runner Molly Seidel finished second in her very first marathon, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team. However, while she waits for the Tokyo games next year, she will run a 10K on Thanksgiving dressed head to toe as a turkey in an attempt to become the fastest person ever to cover 10K in a full turkey costume.
Seidel plans to run the same course three days later in her normal running gear to compare the times - she thinks she will shave off at least 30 seconds.
