Game, Set, Match! A 'Field Trip' to the US Open

A trip to the US Open is always a special one. It's even more so this time around for me for three reasons.One, I finally got to make my first-ever trip to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. What a gorgeous facility.Secondly, it's the 50th anniversary of the US Open. It was back in 1968 the U.S. National Championships became the US Open, as the event opened its doors to professional players for the first time.Finally, I had a chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the ESPN broadcast courtesy of none other than Patrick McEnroe. You don't really appreciate the scope of the event until you see it up close. 135 cameras and 278 technical personnel make it the largest event ESPN produces each year.The McEnroe's grew up in Douglaston, Queens, which makes every trip to the U.S. Open even more special for both Patrick and John. The brothers share time in the broadcast booth on ESPN, and we can't thank Patrick enough for sharing his time with us in this week's 'Field Trip.'----------