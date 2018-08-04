Gausman makes his Braves debut against Mets

NEW YORK -- Kevin Gausman and Zack Wheeler were among the most newsworthy starting pitchers at the trade deadline, albeit for different reasons. The two will cross paths on Saturday night, when Gausman makes his debut for the Atlanta Braves by facing Wheeler and the New York Mets in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field.
Gausman (5-8, 4.43 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles) will make his first professional start outside the Orioles organization when he opposes Wheeler (5-6, 4.11), a player the Mets decided to hold on to despite battling for last place in the National League East.
The Braves earned their fifth straight win Friday, when Anibal Sanchez and three relievers combined on a two-hitter in a 2-1 victory.
Gausman was the last and potentially biggest piece added by the Braves (59-47) during a flurry of activity leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. Atlanta, which acquired Jonny Venters from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26 and pitcher Brad Brach and outfielder Adam Duvall in separate deals with the Orioles and Cincinnati Reds on Monday, obtained Gausman and pitcher Darren O'Day on Tuesday in exchange for pitcher Evan Phillips, three minor leaguers and international slot money.
Gausman provides depth and an ability to at least eat innings for the Braves, who are a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and clinging to the second wild-card spot. But Gausman, who was selected by the Orioles in the first round of the 2012 draft and has made 85 starts since the start of the 2016 season, still carries upside that could be untapped.
While Gausman actually pitched better against the AL East (3.88 ERA in 382 2/3 innings) than everyone else (4.56 ERA in 381 innings), he hopes that no longer facing the grind of baseball's best offenses can help him find some more consistency.
"I had some good years with the Orioles, but to be honest, I never felt like I got to the best of my abilities," Gausman told reporters upon officially joining the Braves on Thursday. "Not that I've had a bad career at all, it's just tough to pitch in the American League East."
Gausman won his final start with the Orioles on July 28, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in an 11-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
As many as 10 teams were reportedly interested in Wheeler last month, but the Mets (44-63), who are in a virtual tie for last place in the NL East with the Miami Marlins, retained Wheeler based on the promise he showed over the last two months. They hope Wheeler can continue to join Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz to form a formidable rotation quartet.
Gausman is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two career games (one start) against the Mets. Both appearances came in 2015.
Wheeler, who missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery and was limited to 17 starts last year, has a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts since June 1 and has been regularly clocked in the high 90s.
"He is just as steady as can be these days," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters following Wheeler's most recent start last Sunday, when he earned the win by tossing six scoreless innings and producing the game's only run by lacing an RBI double in the fifth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"The way he is attacking hitters now, he knows his stuff is good and he knows he's going to beat them," Callaway said. "That makes for the most effective pitcher."
Wheeler is 4-3 with a 3.62 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves. In his only start against Atlanta this season, Wheeler allowed eight hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings and took the loss in the Braves' 8-2 win on June 12.
