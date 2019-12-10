Sports

Giants lose 9th straight as Eagles win in overtime, 23-17

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants.

The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East.

Philadelphia will take the division if it wins its final three games.

The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning made his first start since Week 2, filling in for injured rookie Daniel Jones, who has a high ankle sprain.

The Giants took a 17-3 lead on a pair of Manning touchdown passes, but the Eagles came back to tie the game at 17 and send it into overtime.

The Giants have now lost nine straight games.

