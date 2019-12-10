Giants lose 9th straight as Eagles win in overtime, 23-17

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants.The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East.Philadelphia will take the division if it wins its final three games.The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16.Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning made his first start since Week 2, filling in for injured rookie Daniel Jones, who has a high ankle sprain.The Giants took a 17-3 lead on a pair of Manning touchdown passes, but the Eagles came back to tie the game at 17 and send it into overtime.The Giants have now lost nine straight games.----------