Giants signing veteran CB Leonard Johnson, source says

Jordan Raanan
The New York Giants are signing veteran cornerback Leonard Johnson, a source told ESPN.

Johnson, 28, started seven games last season for the Buffalo Bills. He previously played for current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman in Carolina.

Johnson was part of a workout Friday that included former Pro Bowl cornerback Alterraun Verner, sources told ESPN. The Giants were looking to add depth at the position after losing rookie Sam Beal for the season. They also had a tryout for cornerbacks last week that included former Panther Zack Sanchez.

Beal injured his shoulder during his first practice with the Giants after being selected in the third round of the supplemental draft last month. He was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery this week.

The Giants currently have Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple working with the first-team defense at cornerback. Behind them are William Gay, B.W. Webb, Donte Deayon among a crowded group of hopefuls. They don't have a clear-cut nickel corner and Gay and Deayon are dealing with minor leg injuries.

Johnson gives the Giants another proven option. He has started 27 games in his six professional seasons, and should immediately slot in as the team's third cornerback behind Jenkins and Apple.
