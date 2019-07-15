Sports

Giants suspend safety Kamrin Moore after domestic violence arrest

Cornerback Kamrin Moore catches the ball during Boston College Pro Day, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LINDEN, New Jersey -- The New York Giants suspended safety Kamrin Moore on Monday after he was arrested this past weekend in an alleged domestic-violence incident.

The team said he was "suspended by the team pending further investigation."

NJ Advance Media, citing the criminal complaint and affidavit, reported that Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault after allegedly punching a woman, knocking her unconscious and stepping on her neck last Thursday at his home in Linden, New Jersey.

The woman had visible injuries to her neck and face when she was examined at a hospital.

The 22-year-old woman who has been dating Moore since January, according to the affidavit, filed her complaint on Saturday.

Police were not called to Moore's home on Thursday, NJ Advance Media reported.

According the report, the woman went to Moore's home on Thursday after he didn't respond to text messages.

When she arrived, she was confronted by another woman and the two began fighting. Moore allegedly watched the confrontation and then stepped on her neck when she fell to the ground. He then allegedly punched her when she returned to her feet.

Moore, 22, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in two games last season.

