Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers for picks

The New York Giants traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2018, it was announced Thursday.Pierre-Paul, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had 68 tackles, 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles for the Giants in 2017 after signing a four-year, $62 million deal last offseason.It was the first time since 2014 that the 29-year-old defender had played all 16 games in a season, though he played through hand, shoulder and knee injuries last season."We appreciate everything Jason has done for the Giants," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "He was a fine player for us, and he helped our franchise win Super Bowl XLVI. We wish him well in the future."Pierre-Paul will join a revamped defensive line in Tampa Bay, which includes defensive end Vinny Curry, who signed a three-year deal last week, and tackle Beau Allen, both formerly of the Eagles. Gerald McCoy anchors the other tackle position.As part of Thursday's trade, the Giants, who have the second overall selection in the NFL draft, acquired picks No. 69 and 108 from the Bucs, who get No. 102 from New York.Tampa Bay had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season with 22 -- the team's lowest total since 1994, when they had 20. The Bucs' pass rush also ranked last when it came to pressuring opposing quarterbacks (22 percent).Pierre-Paul reestablished himself during the 2016 season after a fireworks accident on July 4, 2015, that cost him his right index finger and parts of several others. He had seven sacks in 2016 and was tied for the NFL lead with eight batted passes before a sports hernia surgery ended his season early.A 2010 first-round pick out of South Florida, which is in Tampa, Pierre-Paul was a key member of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI team. He had 58 career sacks with New York -- the seventh-highest total since sacks became an official stat in 1982. According to ESPN Stats & Information, his 39 batted passes since entering the league in 2010 is second only to J.J. Watt (46) during that span.Pierre-Paul will get a chance to face the Giants next season as the Buccaneers are scheduled to visit MetLife Stadium.