Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo says he can envision baseball being played this summer at Citi Field, Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK CITY -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he can envision baseball games being played without fans this summer at Yankee Stadium and the Mets' Citi Field. "Be creative. Try to figure it out," the Democrat said during his briefing Sunday.

"But if players could get paid more than staying home and owners would get some revenue versus total shutdown, why not? I'd love to watch." Cuomo says he has spoken with owners of professional sports teams, but he did not identify which ones.

They would have to make the economics work without gate revenue but with broadcast revenue. "It would have to be up to them, that they do an economic analysis that says, yeah, some revenue is better than no revenue, and my players are willing to negotiate a contract reduction," Cuomo said. "Everybody has to think outside the box, right? Because there is no box."

