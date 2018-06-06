SAN DIEGO PADRES

Woman catches baseball in beer cup during San Diego Padres game

EMBED </>More Videos

When a foul ball landed in a San Diego Padres fan's beer, she celebrated with a hearty chug. (San Diego Padres/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
The San Diego Padres might not have won their Tuesday night game, but one enthusiastic fan won the night after she caught a baseball in her beer.


The stray ball landed in Gabby DiMarco's cup during the fifth inning of the Padres' game against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. DiMarco told MLB's Cut4 blog that she tried to catch the ball after it bounced up from behind her.

The stadium's cameras caught DiMarco post-catch as she stood up with a huge smile on her face, held her beer to the sky as those around her applauded and then effortlessly chugged everything in the cup (minus the baseball) in one fell swoop.

Her enthusiasm resonated with baseball fans far and wide, and the Padres' footage of DiMarco has garnered more than 1 million views as of Wednesday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingSan Diego Padresbeersocial mediau.s. & worldSan Diego
SAN DIEGO PADRES
Dancing mom embarrasses son, goes viral
What could happen in the final 24 hours before the deadline?
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome among six greats inducted into Hall of Fame
Olney: Archer? Thor? What the heck are the Padres thinking?
Mets' Oswalt tops hometown Padres 6-4 for 1st big league win
More San Diego Padres
SPORTS
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News