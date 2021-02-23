celebrity engagements

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers engaged to Shailene Woodley, actress confirms

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, saying they got engaged "a while ago." The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn't say her name.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley said. "We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The 29-year-old Woodley said she still hasn't attended one of Rodgers' games, noting the attendance restrictions caused by the pandemic this past season. Woodley added that she'd never even seen a football game before meeting Rodgers.

"He's first off just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," Woodley said. "Like I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

Woodley said she realized Rodgers was a football player when they met but didn't know much about his career. She said friends now try to get her to watch Rodgers' highlights on YouTube.

"I don't know him as a football guy," Woodley said. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host 'Jeopardy!'. That's the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports."

Rodgers was announced last month as a celebrity guest host for the long-running game show. Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died of cancer on Nov. 8. Rodgers' guest hosting stint begins April 5.

Woodley was talking to Fallon on Monday to promote her movie "The Mauritanian." Her previous credits include the HBO series "Big Little Lies," "The Fault In Our Stars" and "Divergent."
